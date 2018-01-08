Portland Press Herald

Top News

Bears Coach Nagy Football

Chicago Bears hire Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy as coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill.Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
42.2586-87.8406

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach Monday, hoping he can help a foundering NFL franchise emerge from one of the worst runs in its history.

The Bears announced the move a week after firing coach John Fox, who went 14-34 in three seasons for a .292 winning percentage that is the second-lowest in team history. The Bears were 5-11 this past season and haven't finished above .500 since they let Lovie Smith go following a 10-6 finish in 2012, two years after their last visit to the playoffs.

Find Your team

Advertisement

AP Now: Pro32

Latest Games

Photo Galleries

Features

Home

Tweets

New England Patriots