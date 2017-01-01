The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times local):

___

5:15 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is out with a potentially serious knee injury.

Johnson was hurt on an awkward tackle by the Los Angeles Rams' Eugene Sims and Alec Ogletree in the first quarter of both teams' season finale. Johnson's leg bent back alarmingly while he went down, and he stayed down for a long moment with players from both teams kneeling around him.